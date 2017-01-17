Doctor finds Bemidji kidnap suspect competent to stand trial
The man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child in Bemidji has been ruled competent by a doctor to stand trial. In early November Jacob Kinn was committed to the Minnesota State Security Hospital to determine his competency after his attorneys told a judge that Kinn was either refusing or unable to speak with them, was urinating in his pants, and would not walk on his own.
