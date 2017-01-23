Bemidji Police Looking for Scratch-Of...

Bemidji Police Looking for Scratch-Off Ticket Thief

Friday Jan 20

Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of Minnesota State Lottery "scratch-off" tickets from many area businesses. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says in many instances, a male suspect enters the store and requests lottery tickets, usually higher cost tickets, and distracts the employee in some manner.

Bemidji, MN

