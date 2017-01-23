Bemidji Police Looking for Scratch-Off Ticket Thief
Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's Office are investigating the theft of Minnesota State Lottery "scratch-off" tickets from many area businesses. Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says in many instances, a male suspect enters the store and requests lottery tickets, usually higher cost tickets, and distracts the employee in some manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Bemidji Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Bemidji Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Officer fatally shoots teen in Bemidji (Aug '09)
|Sep '16
|Holding them acco...
|70
|Press Release (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Joanne Bergman
|2
|Debate: Nuclear Power - Cass Lake, MN (Mar '11)
|Mar '16
|New guy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bemidji Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC