'Tuskegee Airmen' P-51 Returns to Flight
The North American P-51 named Tuskegee Airmen returned to the skies on December 1 after a gear-up incident earlier this year that caused major damage to the airframe. Commemorative Air Force Red Tail Squadron cofounder Doug Rozendaal took the controls for the first flight.
