Shenandoah National Park Trust Grant Awarded for Post-fire Research

Luray, Virginia: Shenandoah National Park is pleased to award the 2017 Shenandoah National Park Trust Research Grant to Ellen L. Frondorf, a graduate student at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for her project: "Assessing Post-Fire Oak and Pine Regeneration across a Burn Severity Gradient in Shenandoah National Park." Her work will focus on oak and pine ecosystems that comprise approximately 40 percent of the park's landscape.

