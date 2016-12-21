Richard Leif Erickson

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Pequot Lakes Echo

A Puposky, Minn., man was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday after a woman said he picked her up from a Bemidji State University dorm, drove her to a remote location north of Lake Bemidji and sexually assaulted her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.

