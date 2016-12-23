Pipeline protests, North Dakota's lawyer shortage, and Bill Tilton's solution
A few months ago, Bill Tilton, the founding partner the St. Paul law firm of Tilton & Dunn, got a call from Winona LaDuke, the prominent Ojibwe environmental activist from northern Minnesota's White Earth reservation and a former running mate to Ralph Nader during the 1996 and 2000 presidential elections. LaDuke told Tilton that he should represent a man named Charlie Thayer, who had gotten himself arrested while protesting the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project.
