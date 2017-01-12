Park Trust awards grant for post-fire tree regeneration research

Ellen Frondorf, a graduate student at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, has been awarded the 2017 Shenandoah National Park Research Grant for a project that will examine the regeneration of pine and oak trees years after fires of low and moderate intensity. Sally Hurlbert, public information officer for the park, explained what Frondorf will be doing during her time in the park.

