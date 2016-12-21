Graduate Student To Study Forest Regeneration At Shenandoah National Park

How oak and pine forests in Shenandoah National Park rebound from forest fires, such as this year's Rocky Mount fire, will be studied in 2017 by a graduate student from Bemidji State University/NPS Funding from the Shenandoah National Park Trust is underwriting a graduate student's research into how oak and pine forests in Shenandoah National Park recover after fires. The research grant is going to Ellen L. Frondorf, a graduate student at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for her project: "Assessing Post-Fire Oak and Pine Regeneration Across a Burn Severity Gradient in Shenandoah National Park."

