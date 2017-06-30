Rock River slow/no-wake order issued

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced that a stretch of the Rock River between the town of Beloit and the city of Beloit will be under slow/no-wake orders for part of the Fourth of July holiday. The slow/no-wake order will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday from West Beloit-Rock Town Line Road south to the Portland Avenue Bridge, the sheriff's office said in a release.

