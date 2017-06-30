Rock River slow/no-wake order issued

Rock River slow/no-wake order issued

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Rock County Sheriff's Office announced that a stretch of the Rock River between the town of Beloit and the city of Beloit will be under slow/no-wake orders for part of the Fourth of July holiday. The slow/no-wake order will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday from West Beloit-Rock Town Line Road south to the Portland Avenue Bridge, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grass Volleyball in Janesville? Jul 2 Pbhang2 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,816 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC