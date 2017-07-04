Right Now: Beloit Fire Department is ...

Right Now: Beloit Fire Department is responding to a fire at the Ymca

Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: WKOW-TV

Rock County Communications is confirming the Beloit Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Stateline Family YMCA in Beloit. Officials say they received a call around 10:20 pm Tuesday night that the structure at 1865 Riverside Drive was on fire.

