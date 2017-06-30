Not guilty is plea in shooting

Not guilty is plea in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A juvenile accused of being one of the shooters in an incident in the Fourth Ward last November pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rock County Court. Eric M. Short, 16, of 901 Brewster Ave., Beloit, has been waived into adult court in the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grass Volleyball in Janesville? Jul 2 Pbhang2 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC