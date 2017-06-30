Investigation of fire, death continues

Janesville police say the man who died in a house fire Saturday night on Janesville's north side had been released from police custody earlier in the evening following a drunken driving arrest. Janesville resident William F. Russel, 35, Janesville, was found dead inside a home at 1709 Hamilton Ave., Janesville, after a fire broke out in the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, According to an alert issued by Janesville police on Sunday.

