Video cameras offer evidence, transparency in law enforcement situations
Law enforcement officers and innocent drivers survived life-threatening situations this past Dec. 31 during a police chase that started in the town of Beloit and ended after a standoff near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. And Rock County Sheriff's Office squad car cameras caught all of the frantic action along U.S. Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC