USCG Vice Commandant Visits Fairbanks Morse

On June 21, Fairbanks Morse hosted U.S. Coast Guard Vice Commandant, Admiral Charles Michel at its facility in Beloit, Wisc., where the USCG second in command was briefed on the company and viewed the manufacturing line that will build the engines to power the Coast Guard's newly awarded Offshore Patrol Cutters for decades to come. The highest ranking officer of the U.S. Armed Forces to visit Fairbanks Morse in modern history, Admiral Michel met with employees and took a tour of the power solutions provider's facilities, which included a briefing on its strategy for growth as well as an update on research and development efforts.

