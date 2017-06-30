Student conductors highlight symphony's holiday concerts

Add the fact that Elijah Miller and Bryan Trasvina are self-starters, and it's easy to see why they were chosen as guest student conductors for the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra's annual Independence Day pops concerts. The Fruzen Intermediate School eighth-graders-to-be were selected from Glenn Wilfong's band class, which participated in BJSO music director Rob Tomaro's five-week Conducting Kids program.

