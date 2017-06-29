Star-spangled soiree: Area communities plan July Fourth festivities
Freedom Fest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at New Life Assembly of God, 2416 N. Wright Road, and features free fireworks, carnival rides, live Christian music and parking. Free health screenings and groceries also will be offered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC