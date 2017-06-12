Slow-no-wake restriction lifted on pa...

Slow-no-wake restriction lifted on part of Rock River

Sunday

The slow-no-wake speed restriction has been lifted from a portion of the Rock River, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release. County ordinance allows a slow-no-wake restriction to be lifted when water levels fall below 8 feet on the Rock River downstream from the northern county line to the Indianford Dam.

Beloit, WI

