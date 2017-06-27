Shooting suspect still at large
Police on Wednesday still were looking for a suspect in a Sunday-night shooting on the near west side, and they were still looking for the public's help in the case. Lt. Terry Sheridan of the detective bureau said police had no definite information about the location of their only suspect, Anthony T. Gibson, 32, of 1310 Townline Ave., Beloit.
