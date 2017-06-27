Public Record for June 27, 2017

Public Record for June 27, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY , at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at the Rock County Youth Services Center, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of battery by prisoner after assaulting a 17-year-old Janesville girl at the center. --NICHOLAS J. CAPAUL , 37, of 230 Noahs Arc Court, Evansville, at 12:44 a.m. Sunday on County M at Wilder Road, town of Porter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at June 29 at 1:23PM CDT

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC