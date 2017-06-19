Police: Video cameras build trust
Law enforcement officers and innocent drivers survived life-threatening situations this past Dec. 31 during a police chase that started in the town of Beloit and ended after a standoff near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. And Rock County Sheriff's Office squad car cameras caught all of the frantic action along U.S. Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville.
