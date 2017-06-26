Plea is guilty in traffic homicide

The woman accused of driving drunk and causing the death of a Lake Geneva woman two years ago would not go to prison under the terms of a plea agreement announced Wednesday in Rock County Court. Mackenzi S. Adams, 22, of 1532 Ontario Drive, Janesville, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of homicide by intoxicated driving in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 90/39 on June 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.