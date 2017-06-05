New group hopes to fill gap in LGBT resources in Rock County
It all started when mental health professional Robert Schuh went to the Wisconsin LGBT Summit in February. He and his wife Marilyn saw a photography exhibit about transgender people they wanted to bring to Beloit, but they had a problem: there was no one to host it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC