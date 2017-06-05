Man suspected of fifth OWI in Beloit
A Beloit man was arrested on a charge of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated after he led authorities on a chase down Interstate 43 early Wednesday morning. Jacob White, 28, of 1421 Keeler Ave., Beloit, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 43. Beloit police were dispatched at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC