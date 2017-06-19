Lloyd Eugene Laib, Beloit, WI
Lloyd Eugene Laib, 93, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on June 7, 2017. Lloyd was born October 26, 1923, in Beloit, WI, the son of late Franklin Eugene Laib and Alma Walworth.
