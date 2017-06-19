Legislators tour local farms to learn more about agriculture
Chris Blakeney speaks to a group including three state Assembly Democrats -- Reps. Don Vruwink of Milton, Dave Considine of Baraboo and Mark Spreitzer of Beloit -- during a tour Monday of Amazing Grace Family Farm, a Janesville farm with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables and beef cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC