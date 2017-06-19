Juvenile appears in adult court in connection to November shooting

Rock County prosecutors say a Beloit teen arrested Thursday was the second shooter in a November incident near Fourth Ward Park that sent a Janesville man to the hospital with "lethal" injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Eric M. Short, 16, of Beloit, was waived into adult court and appeared Monday on charges of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to armed robbery.

