Juvenile appears in adult court in connection to November shooting

Tuesday Jun 13

Rock County prosecutors say a Beloit teen arrested Thursday was the second shooter in a November incident near Fourth Ward Park that sent a Janesville man to the hospital with "lethal" injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Eric M. Short, 16, of Beloit, was waived into adult court and appeared Monday on charges of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to armed robbery.

