Juvenile appears in adult court in connection to November shooting
Rock County prosecutors say a Beloit teen arrested Thursday was the second shooter in a November incident near Fourth Ward Park that sent a Janesville man to the hospital with "lethal" injuries, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday. Eric M. Short, 16, of Beloit, was waived into adult court and appeared Monday on charges of party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to armed robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC