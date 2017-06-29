Judith "Judy" Smith, Beloit, WI
Judith E. "Judy" Smith, 70, of Beloit, WI, died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. She was born March 9, 1947 in Beloit, the daughter of Harvey and Arvilla Schaefer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC