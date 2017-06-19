Janesville murder case in court
The man accused of committing Janesville's first murder in three years was bound over for trial Friday in Rock County Court. Barquis D. McKnight, 32, of 1322 Portland Ave, Beloit, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the March 28 death of Eddie L. Jones, 28, of Markham, Illinois.
