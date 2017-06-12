Howard E. Hansen, Sebring, FL/formerly Janesville, WI
Howard E. Hansen of Sebring, FL and longtime resident of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Royal Care Nursing Home, Avon Park, FL, where he had been a patient for 5 months. At 97 years old, he lived a full life and always made every moment count.
