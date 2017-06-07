High speed chase into Beloit ends in crash, man arrested for OWI-5th
Attempting to stop the driver and his reckless driving were: Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rock County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police, as well as Beloit officers. The driver soon entered the city and crashed his vehicle at White and LaSalle.
