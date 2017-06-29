HENSOLDT Acquires Kelvin Hughes

HENSOLDT Acquires Kelvin Hughes

Kelvin Hughes has been acquired by HENSOLDT as a result of an agreement by its owners ECI Partners to sell its investment in the company. "Following the buyout from Smiths Group, ECI has been a consistent and supportive partner as we have consolidated our position as a global leader in surveillance and security radar solutions," said Kelvin Hughes CEO, Russell Gould.

