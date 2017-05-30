Gail Ann Harvey Creek, Formerly of Janesville, WI
Gail Ann Harvey Creek, 67, formerly of Janesville, WI, died May 7, 2017 in Mission Viejo, CA. She was born in Beloit, WI on May 11, 1949, to Eunice and the late James Harvey.
