China's Largest Box Ships Powered by ABB Turbochargers
ABB turbochargers are powering the main engines and auxiliary engines of the largest containership ever built in China, a 20,000 TEU vessel named COSCO Shipping Taurus, launched in June 2017. This first ship was built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd for delivery to COSCO Shipping Lines Co.
