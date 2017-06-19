5th-offense OWI charged in town of Beloit incident
A Beloit man has been charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving after an incident early Monday morning in the town of Beloit. A Town of Beloit Police officer stopped Ruben Abarca Mendino, 36, of 1248 Harrison Ave., Beloit, around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC