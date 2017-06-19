5th-offense OWI charged in town of Beloit incident

A Beloit man has been charged with fifth-offense intoxicated driving after an incident early Monday morning in the town of Beloit. A Town of Beloit Police officer stopped Ruben Abarca Mendino, 36, of 1248 Harrison Ave., Beloit, around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.