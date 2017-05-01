Workers' rights marchers rally, despi...

Workers' rights marchers rally, despite rain

20 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A couple thousand demonstrators from around Wisconsin marched from Milwaukee's predominantly Hispanic south side to the downtown courthouse, joining their counterparts around the country and world in a May Day support for labor and immigrant rights. A light rain during the march turned into a downpour of sleet as demonstrators at the courthouse shouted "the people united can never be divided."

