Workers' rights marchers rally, despite rain
A couple thousand demonstrators from around Wisconsin marched from Milwaukee's predominantly Hispanic south side to the downtown courthouse, joining their counterparts around the country and world in a May Day support for labor and immigrant rights. A light rain during the march turned into a downpour of sleet as demonstrators at the courthouse shouted "the people united can never be divided."
