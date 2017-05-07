Two injured in chain-reaction crash on I-39 near Edgerton Sunday morning
Wisconsin State Patrol officials say two people were taken to the hospital after a multiple-car crash this morning on I-39 . The injured drivers - Andrew Portwine, 28, from Beloit and Virginia L. Seckler, 67, from Newnan, Georgia - were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-critical injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
|Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Plain Spoken
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC