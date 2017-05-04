Three arrested after fight video goes viral
Police reminded residents of their legal obligation to call 911 when witnessing a crime after a video of Beloit Memorial High School students fighting went viral. In the video, which had racked up more than 300,000 views as of Wednesday afternoon, three students can be seen punching and kicking another student.
