Suspect poses problems at jail
A man accused of three robberies in Beloit and Janesville on May 8 has a history of harming himself while in custody, and he requested a mental competency evaluation in Rock County Court on Tuesday. Thomas J. McKee Jr., 30, of 1214 Cherry St., Janesville, and co-defendant Ray D. Trickie, 35, of 1833 Townline Ave., Beloit, are charged with robbing a Beloit gas station, the Lions Quick Mart at highways 14 and 51 in the town of Janesville and then a Walgreens in Beloit, all in the same morning.
