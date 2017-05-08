Sue A. Boardman, Janesville, WI
Sue A. Boardman, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, May 8, 2017 at Rock Haven in Janesville. She was born September 5, 1935 in Rock Township, Rock County, WI, the daughter of the late Harry P. & Marjorie Jones.
