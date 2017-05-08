Sue A. Boardman, Janesville, WI

Sue A. Boardman, Janesville, WI

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Sue A. Boardman, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, May 8, 2017 at Rock Haven in Janesville. She was born September 5, 1935 in Rock Township, Rock County, WI, the daughter of the late Harry P. & Marjorie Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 121
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16) Mar '16 Plain Spoken 4
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rock County was issued at May 09 at 9:43PM CDT

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,958 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC