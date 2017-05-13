Sen. Ron Johnson says he thought Trum...

Sen. Ron Johnson says he thought Trump "tapes" tweet suggested Comey recorded conversations

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: WKOW-TV

Sen. Ron Johnson has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Speaking to 27 News at the Republican Party of Wisconsin 2017 state convention Saturday morning, Sen. Johnson indicated he read the tweet differently than the rest of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr 17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
Ted Cruz Demands U.S. Take Muslim Refugees (Mar '16) Mar '16 Plain Spoken 4
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC