Sen. Ron Johnson says he thought Trump "tapes" tweet suggested Comey recorded conversations
Sen. Ron Johnson has a very unique take on a tweet from President Donald Trump that has fueled speculation he may have secretly recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted: "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Speaking to 27 News at the Republican Party of Wisconsin 2017 state convention Saturday morning, Sen. Johnson indicated he read the tweet differently than the rest of the country.
