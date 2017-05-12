Search warrant leads to drug bust in ...

Search warrant leads to drug bust in Beloit

Friday May 12 Read more: WKOW-TV

The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Beloit man on Thursday after executing a search warrant on Cleveland Street. The search warrant execution uncovered 86 grams of Marijuana, $9,900 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

