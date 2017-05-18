Roy S. Kiekhafer, 79

Roy S. Kiekhafer, 79

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Independent Register

Roy Stanley Kiekhafer, 79, of Turtleville, Wis., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the VA Hospital, Madison, WI, following a short illness. He was born April 3, 1938 in Baraboo, Wis, the adopted son of Carl and Helen Kiekhafer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beloit Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) 5 hr Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May 5 Paul 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) Apr 23 RoamingInsomniac 6
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16) Sep '16 Megan billue 1
News Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kellz 17
See all Beloit Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beloit Forum Now

Beloit Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beloit Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Beloit, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC