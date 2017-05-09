Public Record for May 9, 2017

WANDA D. WILLIAMS, 51, Chicago, at 5:01 p.m. Monday at 3106 N. Pontiac Drive, Janesville, on a fugitive complaint. --PAYTON M. STRICKLIN, 17, of 2123 Crestview St., Janesville, at 7:46 a.m. Monday at his residence, on charges of strangulation/suffocation and battery, both as acts of domestic violence.

