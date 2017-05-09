Prosecutors charge man with breaking ...

Prosecutors charge man with breaking into Wisconsin Capitol

Tuesday May 9

Prosecutors have charged a Beloit man with breaking into the state Capitol. Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.

