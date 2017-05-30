Proposed Midwest Freight Rail Line Dr...

Proposed Midwest Freight Rail Line Draws Criticism From Local Lawmakers

Tuesday May 23

A transportation company's request to keep secret a list of investors in its proposed rail line drew criticism May 22 from two Wisconsin lawmakers and an environmental advocacy group. In a letter to the federal Surface Transportation Board, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, , said Great Lakes Basin Transportation's proposed rail line through Rock County is a project that demands transparency.

