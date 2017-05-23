Pot grower gets probation
A Beloit man who grew marijuana along a creek in the town of Beloit will avoid prison if he successfully completes 18 months of probation. Christopher A. Leach, 51, of 1217 Hinsdale Ave., pleaded guilty Wednesday to manufacture of 5 to 22 pounds of marijuana and no contest to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as part of a plea agreement.
