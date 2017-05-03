More boat restrictions on river
The Rock County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday declared slow/no wake restrictions for boats on the Rock River, downstream from the Beloit-Rock Town Line Road Bridge to the southern county line. The river gauge at Afton was approaching 8.89 feet Tuesday and expected to rise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr 17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|Paul Ryan is a crook
|Mar '17
|Paul
|6
|Paul Ryan is an embarassment and cares nothing ... (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Putin
|9
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC