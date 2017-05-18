Marriage equality package introduced

Three Madison lawmakers hope to remove barriers that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender-neutral people face in marriage and parenting. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, Rep. Jocasta Zamarripa, D-Milwaukee, and Rep. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, have introduced a marriage equality package that includes one bill and one joint resolution, according to a news release from Spreitzer's office.

