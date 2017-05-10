John "Bud" Eddy, Beloit, WI
John L. "Bud" Eddy, 96, of Beloit, died Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in his home. He was born in Afton, WI on March 20, 1921, the son of Albert and Edith Eddy.
