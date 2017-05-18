Interstate closures planned Tuesday night
The state Department of Transportation has rescheduled work to demolish a bridge that will bring overnight closure this week to the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/39. The DOT plans to close the northbound lanes of I-90/39 in a 12-mile stretch between Janesville and Edgerton on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as crews continue to remove the Manogue Road bridge in sections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Beloit Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May 5
|Paul
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|Apr 23
|RoamingInsomniac
|6
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
|looking for monthly rental propriety (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Megan billue
|1
|Suspect Arrested In Connection To Beloit Shooting (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kellz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Beloit Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC