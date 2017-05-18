Interstate closures planned Tuesday night

The state Department of Transportation has rescheduled work to demolish a bridge that will bring overnight closure this week to the northbound lanes of Interstate 90/39. The DOT plans to close the northbound lanes of I-90/39 in a 12-mile stretch between Janesville and Edgerton on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as crews continue to remove the Manogue Road bridge in sections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.